Louise Pentland calls the police to deal with trolling.

The 37-year-old star - who has 12-year-old daughter Darcey with ex-husband Matt and five-year-old Pearl with current partner Liam - has amassed a following of more than two million subscribers on YouTube since starting up her SprinkleofGlitter lifestyle channel in 2012 and while she has acquiesced that online hate comes with her level of fame, does not hesitate to call in the authorities if it goes too far.

Speaking on UK TV show 'Loose Women', she said: "The pros of this job for me far outweigh the pressure. I've got used to having the right boundaries for it and I think some people think I share everything but you've got to have your personal boundaries.

"There's a lot about my relationship with Liam that I don't share or a lot of the children's lives but then the stuff I do share is just a lot of fun.

"But once you make it to a certain level on the Internet, trolling comes with it. It shouldn't but it does.

"For the most part, I will ignore it but I am pretty cutthroat.

"If something has gone too far, I will just call the police because it is actually a crime. Some of the things people do is actually a criminal offence so I will just call the police and start down that road."

Outside of her career as a social media influencer, Louise - who also has three million followers on Instagram - has penned a string of best-selling novels and is now gearing up to release 'Time After Time', which was inspired by losing her mother when she was just seven years old.

She added: "My mum died when I was seven and I've often thought 'What would it be like if I could go back and have one more conversation with her?' Or if I could go back to when she was alive and healthy, what would I say? Me as an adult going back, what would it be like to be friends with her as a woman? So that inspired the idea of 'What if?'"

'Time After Time' is out on Thursday 27 April.