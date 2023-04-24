Ashley Graham has topped Maxim magazine's annual Hot 100 List.

The 35-year-old model has took the number one spot on the publication's annual compilation of the world's sexiest women and admitted the accolade means a lot to her, especially now she is mother to Isaac, three, and 15-month-old twins Malachi and Roman.

Ashley - who is married to Justin Evrin - told the magazine: “The first time I was on the cover of Maxim I did not have three kids, and this time I have three little babies. It makes you remember that ‘hotness’ is in so many scenarios, and comes in all shapes and sizes.

"I’ve always preached that, but after I saw my body change so much after having three kids back-to-back, it’s hard to wrap my head around accepting my body and where I am, and how new and different it looks. So, thanks, Maxim!”

Ashley is an advocate for the body positivity movement and she urged people to acept themselves for who they are.

She told the magazine: “We can look at everybody’s shapes and sizes, gender, ethnicity, and age as part of who they are; it doesn’t have to be a negative or a positive.

“It should be something that’s easily embraced, and we don’t need to be having these conversations all the time. Our bodies are always changing, and they’re always evolving. I’ve been using my own body as a tool to be able to talk about these feelings.”

Ashley was just 12 years old when she was scouted as a model and she admitted she's had too many career highlights to single out one particular thing.

She said: “I have so many amazing moments in my career that it’s hard to really pinpoint them.

“A lot of them started in the early days, though, because of the impact that they made. My TED Talk; being on the cover of Sports Illustrated; my book, which is called 'A New Model'; my Barbie which was made in my likeness; definitely the multiple amazing covers I’ve had — the Vogues and the Elles and the Bazaars."

Other women on the list include Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega, Lily-Rose Depp, Jodie Comer, Joey King, Olivia Rodrigo, Ana de Armas, Addison Rae, Emily Ratajkowski, Bella Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Doja Cat, Ariana Grande, Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga,Rihanna, Miley Cyrus, Zendaya, and Kelsea Ballerini.