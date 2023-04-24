Renee Rapp has been raised to be a "very strong individual."

The 23-year-old star explained that her parents Charlie and Denise are both "amazing" and now if she crosses paths with someone who does not treat her with respect, she cuts them out of her life and has even written songs about certain individuals who have hurt her.

She told Us Weekly magazine: "I have a very amazing mother and father who really, really, really just raised me to, like, be a very strong individual when it comes to, like, if someone doesn’t treat me with respect.

"It’s no bad blood, but I’m always gonna look out for myself. So I actually don’t really talk to people that hurt my feelings. Not in a mean way. Just in a way of, like, I really like the people in my life and I like the people that respect me and love me and take the time to talk to me and be there for me. And if they do hurt me, then they fix it.

"So I don’t think anybody who I’ve written songs about really falls under that category, not that they’ve shown me."

Renee took on the leading role of Regina George in 'Mean Girls: The Musical' on Broadway shortly before the hit show - which is based on the 2004 cult film starring Lindsay Lohan and Rachel McAdams - was forced to close early due to the COVID-19 pandemic but will be reprising the part for the upcoming Paramount+ movie and teased that creator and co-star Tina Fey has made a lot of the adaptation "very different" to the stage play.

She added: "A lot of it is different. Tina [Fey] is such a creative genius and such a creative freak, and her partner, Jeff Richmond, who does all of the music, is as well. So there’s definitely different things. There might be different songs. Some songs that are in the musical version might be in the movie or might not be."