Don Lemon has been fired by CNN after 17 years following his sexism scandal.

The 57-year-old took a temporary leave from the network in February after he claimed on-air presidential candidate Nikki Haley “isn’t in her prime” as a 51-year-old woman, and he announced on Monday (24.04.23) morning he had been sacked.

He said on Twitter about finding out from his agent he had lost his job: “After 17 years at CNN I would have thought someone in management would have the decency to tell me directly.

“At no time was I ever given any indication that I would not be able to continue to do the work I have loved at the network.

“It is clear that there are some larger issues at play. With that said, I want to thank my colleagues and the many teams I have worked with for an incredible run.

“They are the most talented journalists in the business, and I wish them all the best.”

But CNN’s communications team branded his statement as false.

It tweeted: “Don Lemon’s statement about this morning’s events is inaccurate.

“He was offered an opportunity to meet with management but instead released a statement on Twitter.”

Network CEO Chris Licht confirmed the firing in an internal message, thanking Lemon for 17 years on air and telling staff he would “forever be a part of the CNN family”.

Don anchored the morning broadcast on Monday, appearing to have no idea about the fate of his job.

He signed off from the show at 8.56am on Monday, saying “Bye everyone” and waving, and by 12.14pm had announced his shock firing,

He was slammed for also saying about presidential candidate Nikki Haley: “A woman is considered to be in her prime in her 20s, 30s and maybe her 40s.

“If you Google, ‘when is a woman in her prime,’ it’ll say 20s, 30s, and 40s. “I’m not saying I agree with that so I think she has to be careful about saying that (politicians aren’t in their prime.)”

Don later offered the apology to CNN’s staff: “What I said came out wrong and I wish I hadn't said it.

“I believe women of any age can do anything they set their minds to. The people I am closest to in this organisation are women.”