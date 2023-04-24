Bono was mocked over his clothes by Frank Sinatra.

The U2 frontman, 62, was in an audience in Las Vegas with his bandmates The Edge, Larry Mullen Jr and Adam Clayton in the 1980s when the crooner, who died in 1998 aged 82, singled them out and told them it didn’t look as if they’d spent a dollar on their wardrobe.

Bono told Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 when asked for his favourite moment in Sin City ahead of the group playing Vegas’ new $2.1billion performance venue Sphere: “So the Las Vegas moment is – it’s a bit Hollywood too, but so we got into to Sinatra and people were paying a thousand dollars a table or whatever, maybe more.

“We were in there free. We were kind of dressed as U2, whatever that was in the Eighties.

“So Sinatra walks to the front of the stage and he’s just there. And if you’re a singer, Sinatra’s on a different level.

“And he goes, ‘Yeah, who else is here?’ There’s like Elizabeth Taylor’s there, such and such over here.

“I mean, it’s just stars everywhere. And he does the thing of, ‘Well, tonight we have, they’re number one in the United States. They’re on the cover of Time Magazine, these people. They’re from Ireland. They’re called U2 and they're here.

“And so the spotlight comes on us. And so I guess we’ve seen it in the movies

“So we all stand up and we wave because that's what you're supposed to do in that situation.

“And Frank just pulls away and goes, ‘You did not spend a dime on your clothes.’”

Frank is also said to have once told Bono he didn’t usually “hang out with men who wear earrings”.

Despite Ol’ Blue Eyes’ put-downs, the pair duetted on ‘I’ve Got you Under my Skin’ in 1993.

Bono added to Zane about U2’s friendship with the ‘My Way’ singer: “It was a rock and roll band wanting to hang out with a crooner.

“He was the Chairman of the Board.”