Lucas Hernandez is reportedly dating Cristiano Ronaldo’s ex.

The Bayern Munich star, 27, who has been out of action for the last few months after an injury in France’s opening World Cup game, and who has allegedly split from his wife, is said to been seeing 37-year-old model Cristina Buccino.

Lucas is said to be dating her while he rehabilitates, according to The Sun – seven years after she dated Real Madrid and Manchester United icon Cristiano, 38.

She and Cristiano were photographed in Ibiza together in 2016, and she has said: “I arrived at this place and Cristiano Ronaldo was there.

“We met, noticed, our eyes met, and then he invited me to dinner, like a gentleman. He is a great guy.

“What I have to say is that Cristiano Ronaldo is cool. I’ve seen him with my naked eye.

“When you know a person, however, you discover the rest, and Cristiano is a generous guy and a true gentleman who knows how to woo a woman.”

Lucas has missed the entire second-half of the season for Bayern and is aiming to recover over the summer.

German media has stated he and his 35-year-old wife Amelia Lorente – who have son Martin, 4, and 10-month-old daughter Nieves – are now living separately.