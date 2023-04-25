Meghan Trainor felt "so much shame" after a nurse implied her son came "sleepy" because of her antidepressants.

The 29-year-old singer - who is pregnant with her and husband Daryl Sabara's second child - has recalled giving birth to their first son Riley in February 2021 and the "big debate" she was having about her medication.

Speaking on 'Today with Hoda and Jenna', she told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager: "It was a big debate, do I stay on my antidepressants or not? It was very safe, I got it approved by all my doctors, but my first OBGYN, this guy was like, 'Oh you can throw those candies away'.

"I was like devastated... [Riley] came out asleep, and that's what they literally called it, he's 'sleepy.'

"And I was like, 'Wake him up, like what do you mean?' Some people were like, 'Oh it's because you were on your antidepressants.' "

Meghan - who welcomed baby Riley via caesarean section - called her doctors and found out there was "no science" backing up the suggestion her medication was to blame.

She added: "My doctors, I called them and was like, 'You said nothing would happen!' And they said there's no science that backs that up, they're just pointing fingers.

"I just felt so much shame, I just had a crazy surgery and I'm on all these drugs and I feel miserable and to get pointed at to say it's your fault that your kid's asleep.

"My doctor who did the C-section was like, 'C-sections are gnarly like the baby had trauma coming out. It happens all the time, it's unpredictable and you did nothing wrong.' "

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker recently opened up about being diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) after giving birth.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "Usually when you're being sewn up for 45 minutes, you're like, 'Look at my gorgeous baby. We did it. This is everything.' But I was laying there alone.

"In the moment, I was so drugged up, I was calling my mom, and she's crying on the phone, like, 'Are you okay?' And I was like, 'We're fine.' And then when I tell people what happened, they're like, 'Jesus Christ,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, that was kind of messed up, right?'"

Riley struggled with breathing issues and spent several days in intensive care before he was well enough to go home.