Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are "excited" for 'Bad Boys 4' as filming continues.

The two actors are on set working on the fourth film in the buddy cop franchise and revealed they are both feeling hyped for the upcoming movie.

Appearing remotely at CinemaCon, Smith said: "We're hype, we're excited."

He apologised for the duo not being in Las Vegas in person, but Lawrence was quick to interject.

Noting they're four weeks into filming the new movie, he quipped: "We're not sorry we couldn't be there."

Smith joked: "We glad we not there because we here and they’re paying us to be here."

Smith and Lawrence are reprising their roles as detectives Marcus Burnett and Mike Lowrey respectively while Vanessa Hudgens, Paola Nunez and Alexander Ludwig are all returning after featuring in the 2020 film 'Bad Boys for Life'.

The plot is being kept under wraps but Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah will be behind the camera again and are directing from a script by Chris Bremner.

Martin revealed last year that he was confident that another movie would materialise after the success of 'Bad Boys for Life' – which became the franchise's highest-grossing film when it was released.

He said: "We got one more at least."

The original 'Bad Boys' film was released way back in 1995 and Lawrence felt that the project had a transformative impact on his career.

The 57-year-old star told Ebony magazine: "It was big.

"For us to come together and prove that we can deliver, and we can pull people into the box office – that two black stars, two sitcom stars, could make the money at the box office (was huge).

"I didn't go to college, so I felt TV was my college years. I felt with movies, I had graduated; it was just different."