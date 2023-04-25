I've become a golf wife, says Sarah Hyland

Published
2023/04/25 09:00 (BST)

Sarah Hyland has become a "golf wife".

The 32-year-old actress married Wells Adams in 2022, and Sarah has revealed that they've been bonding over golf.

Sarah - who is best known for playing Haley Dunphy in the sitcom 'Modern Family' - told E! News: "I've become a golf wife.

"I actually know who the golfers are now. I know the terminology now. We went to the Masters - that was his Christmas present, it wasn't a compromise. I had so much fun."

Sarah is loving married life and she is full of praise for her husband, too.

She shared: "He's a wonderful, wonderful husband.

"I think he has to compromise - and it has been our entire relationship - of my multiple alarms in the morning."

Sarah explained that their relationship hasn't actually changed since they tied the knot.

She said: "We were together for so long and went through a pandemic.

"We were engaged for a really long time before we were able to get married, so I think the greatest thing about our marriage is that nothing has changed - other than a woman at a bar seeing his ring."

Sarah and her husband tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a California vineyard.

The loved-up couple were joined on their big day by some of Sarah's former 'Modern Family' co-stars, including Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Sofia, 50, even posted some behind-the-scenes photos from the wedding on her Instagram account.

The actress captioned one of the images: "#sarahandwells wedding. (sic)"

Prior to that, Sarah and Wells were forced to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebrity couple started dating in 2017 and they got engaged in 2019. However, their wedding plans were consistently disrupted by the health crisis.

© BANG Media International

sarahhyland wellsadams haleydunphy sofiavergara

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended