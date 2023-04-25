Sarah Hyland has become a "golf wife".

The 32-year-old actress married Wells Adams in 2022, and Sarah has revealed that they've been bonding over golf.

Sarah - who is best known for playing Haley Dunphy in the sitcom 'Modern Family' - told E! News: "I've become a golf wife.

"I actually know who the golfers are now. I know the terminology now. We went to the Masters - that was his Christmas present, it wasn't a compromise. I had so much fun."

Sarah is loving married life and she is full of praise for her husband, too.

She shared: "He's a wonderful, wonderful husband.

"I think he has to compromise - and it has been our entire relationship - of my multiple alarms in the morning."

Sarah explained that their relationship hasn't actually changed since they tied the knot.

She said: "We were together for so long and went through a pandemic.

"We were engaged for a really long time before we were able to get married, so I think the greatest thing about our marriage is that nothing has changed - other than a woman at a bar seeing his ring."

Sarah and her husband tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a California vineyard.

The loved-up couple were joined on their big day by some of Sarah's former 'Modern Family' co-stars, including Sofia Vergara and Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

Sofia, 50, even posted some behind-the-scenes photos from the wedding on her Instagram account.

The actress captioned one of the images: "#sarahandwells wedding. (sic)"

Prior to that, Sarah and Wells were forced to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The celebrity couple started dating in 2017 and they got engaged in 2019. However, their wedding plans were consistently disrupted by the health crisis.