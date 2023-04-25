Jordana Brewster plans to stop posting about her kids on social media.

The 42-year-old actress - who has Rowan, six, and Julian, nine, with ex-husband Andrew Form - doesn't think it's "fair" to post about them on social media platforms.

She told the 'Verywell Mind Podcast': "Recently, my kids are getting older, Julian's nine, Rowan's six. And I find that because I like being brutally honest and because I like veering towards humour, I often talk about them or post about them.

"But I think I'm not going to do that as much because it's not fair. They're not consenting to it. So I'm going to stop that."

The actress - who is best known for playing Mia Toretto in the 'Fast and Furious' franchise - has also discussed the issue with her husband, Mason Morfit.

Jordana - who tied the knot in September - shared: "I check in with my husband because he's also brutally honest, but he's also now been dragged into the public because of me.

"So I actually checked in with him before this podcast and I was like, 'Hey, how do you feel about me talking about this?' We go to couples therapy sometimes, and he's like, 'Yeah, that's fine.' But I have to ask whether or not someone consents to that."

Jordana had both of her sons via a surrogate, and the actress previously opened up about her feelings of "guilt and shame".

Speaking to PEOPLE in 2021, she explained: "I'm really hard on myself and I have a lot of guilt and shame.

"I think I would have felt this way whether or not I carried, but I was always like, 'I'm less than, as a mother, because I didn't carry.' I just told myself that story over and over again."