Viola Davis is not sure whether her daughter will want to go into acting.

The 57-year-old actress is able to claim EGOT status having won an Emmy, a Grammy an Oscar, and a Tony throughout her successful career but admitted her daughter Genesis, 12, - who she has with actor husband Julius Tennon, 69, - may not want to follow in her footsteps although she would "support" her should she choose to do so.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight', she said: "I don't know if she wants to [act]. She's like 'Eh' about it all. We are going to support whatever it is she wants to do but we don't know what that's going to be yet."

Meanwhile, the 'First Lady' actress went on to reflect that she feels as if she has come "full circle" in life since she was the little girl wishing to be in the spotlight and now all these years later feels as if she was "won the lottery" because of her hard work and achievements.

She said: "I feel like my life has come full circle. I feel like God listened to my prayers when I was a young kid and I just wanted out. I just wanted to be somebody. You just dream the biggest dream you can in your life and you work hard. Those are the only ingredients -- no added ingredients -- and it hit. It struck. It landed. I am like, 'I won the lottery.' It's a deeper sense of what you leave behind that can live way past your expiration date. That's what [Genesis] represents, something deeper. I know that I am on this earth to love and that is just Julius too. They're] the ultimate sort of example of me loving and leaving love as a legacy."