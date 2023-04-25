Kerry Katona feels "in control" of her career with OnlyFans.

The 42-year-old star began her career as a Page 3 model before finding wider fame as a pop star and explained that she could relate to fellow glamour girl Gail Porter when she claimed she felt "exploited" during her early years in show business but "much prefers" being able to create and sell her own X-rated content these days on the adults-only subscription service.

Writing in her new! magazine column, she said: "Gail Porter has revealed that she feels she was exploited by lads' mags back in the 90s and has claimed she wasn't paid by them.

I think a lot of young, vulnerable girls in the industry - myself included - were taken advantage of back then. But I definitely made sure I got paid! I made a decent amount of money out of it. The industry has changed a lot since then and now I much prefer being in control of my content on OnlyFans."

The former Atomic Kitten singer - who claims to have made more than £1 million since signing up to OnlyFans - is also a regular face in pantomime and spoke out to congratulate fellow glamour model Katie Price for being cast as the villainous Carabosse in a Liverpool production of 'Sleeping Beauty' later this year, but warned her that taking part in festive shows is very "hard work" and reminded her to always be on time.

She added: "My pal Katie Price has announced she's taking part in panto over Christmas, playing Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty. A huge well done to Katie for getting the gig, I'm sure she'll smash it.

Panto is hard work, especially being away from home over the Christmas period, but it's so much fun. My only advice to Katie would be to turn up on time - ha ha! It's a very full-on schedule, but she'll be great!"