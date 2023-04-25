Twitter gave a fake Disney account verified status.

The page operated under the handle @DisneyJuniorUK - and was given a gold check mark - which is given to ‘Verified Organisation’ at an advertised $1,000 a month - amid a shakeup of the verification process.

This comes after Elon Musk - who purchased the microblogging service for £44 billion last year - removed all blue ticks from users unless they were subscribed to Twitter Blue, an $ 8-a-month tier that gives people a blue tick and the ability to edit their messages.

The user - who has since been suspended - went viral after tweeting: "this isn't actually real right. someone pinch me or something".

Prior to the 51-year-old entrepreneur’s acquisition of the site, blue ticks were given out to notable people and organisations as a part of efforts to decrease misinformation and impersonation on the site.

Matt Navarra, a social media consultant, labelled the move "possibly Elon's biggest Twitter mistake so far” and believes the blunder will sow even more concern among brands operating on the site amid countless scandals on the page, like users masquerading as pharmaceutical giant Eli Lily, which caused their share price to tank.

He told BBC News: "Twitter has swung from crisis to crisis in the past six months, since Elon took ownership of the platform.

"He has now created the perfect breeding ground for fake accounts and misinformation, with no real way of keeping its users (or other brands) safe from the mess of his own making. It would not surprise me if we start to see more brands distance themselves from Twitter following this latest blunder."

Some high-profile accounts - like the ones owned by Elon’s most vocal critics, including author Stephen King - have had their blue tick restored without forking out for Twitter Blue.