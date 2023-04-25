Netflix is set to invest $2.5 billion in South Korean shows and films over the next four years.

The streaming giant's co-chief executive Ted Sarandos - whose platform has had success with South Korean productions like 'Squid Game' - revealed the news after meeting the nation's president Yoon Syk-yeol in Washington this week during his state visit to the United States.

In his speech, he said: "As mentioned by President Yoon, Netflix is delighted to confirm that we will invest USD 2.5 billion in Korea including the creation of Korean series, films, and unscripted shows over the next four years.

"This investment plan is twice the total amount Netflix has invested in the Korean market since we started our service in Korea in 2016.

"We were able to make this decision because we have great confidence that the Korean creative industry will continue to tell great stories.

"We were also inspired by the President's love and strong support for the Korean entertainment industry and fueling the Korean wave."

Sarandos also praised the way Korean shows and stories are "now at the heart of the global cultural zeitgeist".

He added: "I have no doubt our investment will strengthen our long-term partnership with Korea and Korea's creative ecosystem.

"We are deepening our partnership with the Korean creative industry, which has produced global hits such as 'Squid Game', 'The Glory', and 'Physical:100'.

"With the partnership, we will continue to grow with the local industry while sharing the joy of entertainment with Korean storytellers to our fans around the world."