Google announces a new AI team.

The tech giant is merging their DeepMind, an artificial intelligence lab and their already existing Google Research group, dubbed Brain, into one that they are calling Google DeepMind to compete with the ever-growing trend for AI products like Chat GPT and Bing AI.

Google has already made strides in the sector by introducing their computer programme AlphaGo, which can play the board game ‘Go’ and beat a human player.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google’s parent company, Alphabet gave the rationale for the move was to centralise their work into AI.

He wrote: “This group, called Google DeepMind, will bring together two leading research groups in the AI field: the Brain team from Google Research, and DeepMind. Their collective accomplishments in AI over the last decade span AlphaGo, Transformers, word2vec, WaveNet, AlphaFold, sequence to sequence models, distillation, deep reinforcement learning, and distributed systems and software frameworks like TensorFlow and JAX for expressing, training and deploying large scale ML models.”

Sundar announced that Jeff Dean will become the Chief Scientist Officer at Google and will work in tandem with Demis Hassabis, the CEO of DeepMind.