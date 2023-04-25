A New York court is set to select a jury for Donald Trump's civil rape trial.

The 76-year-old businessman - who served as the 45th US President between 2017 and 2021 - has been accused by journalist E Jean Carroll of sexually assaulting her in a New York department store in the mid-90s, and jury selection is due to begin on Tuesday (25.04.23).

Judge Lewis Kaplan has taken the unusual step of granting anonymity to the jurors.

The judge took the decision amid fears that the jurors could become a target for supporters of the outspoken billionaire.

Carroll claims that the alleged assault occurred while they were shopping together in the department store. She brought the case last year, as a New York state law opened a one-year window for her to file a civil case even though the statute of limitations has expired.

Trump has faced more than a dozen allegations of sexual assault over the years. However, no case has previously reached court.

Trump - who announced his candidacy for the 2024 US presidential election last year - has always denied the allegations made against him.

The politician is not expected to attend the trial and his lawyers have already confirmed that he will not testify in the case.

Carroll's lawyers could ask that Trump appears as a hostile witness. However, they've already stated they don't have any intention of doing that.

Carroll is seeking unspecified damages and has previously spoken of her determination to hold powerful men to account for their behaviour.

She said in a statement: "I'm filing this lawsuit not just for myself but for every woman in America who has been grabbed, groped, harassed, sexually assaulted and has spoken up and still has been disgraced, shamed or fired."