Sony PlayStation's Shuhei Yoshida says AI "could develop interesting animations and behaviours" for games in the future.

The head of the Independent Developer Initiative was complimenting students' use of Midjourney – the AI art generator — to make a game, however, he is of the belief that while Artificial Intelligence can teach game developers, it won't replace them entirely, as he predicts "more beautiful things" are to come from humans.

He told The Guardian: "That is powerful, that a small number of young people can create an amazing-looking game.

“AI will change the nature of learning for game developers, but in the end development will be more efficient, and more beautiful things will be made by people."

He added: “People might not even need to learn programming anymore if they have learned how to use these tools of the future. The creativity is more important, the direction, how you envision what you want.”

As the world questions if AI will take over their jobs, Google has just announced a new AI team.

The tech giant is merging their DeepMind lab and their already existing Google Research group, dubbed Brain, into one that they are calling Google DeepMind to compete with the ever-growing trend for AI products like Chat GPT and Bing AI.

Google has already made strides in the sector by introducing their computer programme AlphaGo, which can play the board game ‘Go’ and beat a human player.

Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, said the rationale for the move was to centralise their work into AI.

He wrote: “This group, called Google DeepMind, will bring together two leading research groups in the AI field: the Brain team from Google Research, and DeepMind. Their collective accomplishments in AI over the last decade span AlphaGo, Transformers, word2vec, WaveNet, AlphaFold, sequence-to-sequence models, distillation, deep reinforcement learning, and distributed systems and software frameworks like TensorFlow and JAX for expressing, training and deploying large scale ML models.”

Sundar announced that Jeff Dean will become the Chief Scientist Officer at Google and will work in tandem with Demis Hassabis, the CEO of DeepMind.