Meghan Trainor had sex "three times a day" when she was trying to get pregnant.

The 29-year-old pop star is already mother to two-year-old Riley with her husband Daryl Sabara and the couple are now expecting their second child together but Meghan became so determined to have a second baby that she and Daryl made it "their job" to make love during the COVID-19 locckdown in an effort to get pregnant and initially mistakenly thought she was having twins.

After making the confession in her new pregnancy self-help book 'Dear Future Mama', she told ET Canada when quizzed on the revelation: "Immediately, I thought I was having twin girls. I thought I was a month behind, so when I took my blood my numbers were huge because I was further along and I kept Googling it. It said it was twins for sure. This one, I was like freezing, nations. And I was like 'She's ripping me apart, it must be two twins!'

"It was the time though [to do it often], it was COVID. We were like 'Is the world ever gonna open up again? What should we do? Are you bored?!' It wasn't romantic and fun. I was like 'It's now!' and that's why I'm trying to help everyone else out then and tell them they don't have to make it a job. "

The 'All About That Bass' hitmaker went on to add that she soon learned about the "science" of ovulation and turned to using test sticks so she knew when was the right time to try to conceive.

She added: "I learned about the science of how you ovulate and it's like one magic moment so when you miss it that month, you're like 'What's wrong?' but all that happened is that you missed that window. So I bought ovulation sticks, you can pee on those every day. And when I got a smiley face I was like 'Now is the only time.' And it's all in the book."