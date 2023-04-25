Al Sharpton has hailed Harry Belafonte as a "history-changing activist".

The award-winning star passed away in New York City on Tuesday (25.04.23), aged 96, after suffering congestive heart failure, and the civil rights activist has already taken to social media to pay a glowing tribute to his friend.

Alongside a series of throwback images of them together, Al wrote on Twitter: "I’m heartbroken at hearing of the death of Harry Belafonte, a true mentor and friend. I cherished the time he would give me and others to guide us and correct us. He was a history changing activist, a culture changing entertainer, and an unmatched intellectual. RIP and Power, Mr. B (sic)"

Mia Farrow has also taken to social media to praise the chart-topping star.

The 78-year-old actress described Belafonte as a "deeply moral and caring man".

She wrote on Twitter: "We have lost the great Harry Belafonte-beautiful singer, brilliant and brave civil rights activist, a deeply moral and caring man. Miss you already Harry [broken-heart emoji] (sic)"

Elsewhere, Jeffrey Wright has hailed Belafonte as a "standard bearer".

The award-wining actor also praised the iconic star for his role in the Civil Rights Movement in the US in the 50s and 60s.

Jeffrey - who has won various awards during his career, including an Emmy, a Tony and a Golden Globe - wrote on the micro-blogging platform: "Harry Belafonte was a standard bearer, in the tradition of Robeson, for generational artistry and deeply informed and committed social and political engagement. Maybe the last of a great tribe. As smart as he was knockdown handsome. He met the moment thruout his life. What a man. RIP (sic)"