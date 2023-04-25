Miranda Lambert always does a "shot of tequila" before going on stage.

The 39-year-old country star - who was previously married to 'The Voice' judge Blake Shelton but is now wedded to police officer Brendan McLoughlin - was asked if she has any backstage rituals and revealed that she and her team always have a measure of the hard liquor before she starts performing before noting that she also enjoys a tipple on a sunny day in the summer.

She told E! News: "We always do a shot of good tequila with the band and crew before we walk on stage. Sunny summer days are my favorite adult beverage days. I'm excited to go float the river in South Texas this summer. We will definitely have a lot of Lone River with us for that! It's a quick, easy cocktail because it's already made for you. I like that! I'm loving the Rio Red Grapefruit flavor at the moment, but I really like them all!"

Meanwhile, the 'Drunk' hitmaker - who has always had a love of dogs and founded the MuttNation Foundation rescue centre in 2009 to help get stray dogs off the streets - went on to add that life is about being "strong" and explained that she always goes on the road with her own pooches Tequila and Macaroni because they are good "moral support."

Asked for her tips for life in general, she added: "I just feel like you have to be strong in who you are and really stick to your guns. Sometimes that leads to taking the longer way, or the harder road, but it's worth it in the end. I take my dog [with me on the road]. They're good moral support."