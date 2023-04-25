Kesha was secretly engaged to a mystery boyfriend.

The 36-year-old singer declined to name the person she was planning to marry but told Rolling Stone magazine she wrote 'Too Far Gone', a track on her new album 'Gag Order', in the aftermath of their relationship ended.

And the 'Rainbow' hitmaker confirmed to the publication that she has stayed friends with her former fiance.

Another track on the record, 'All I Need Is You', is not a love song about her ex-partner, but was inspired by her cat, Mr. Peeps, after he came close to dying last year.

She said: “I had to go into ninja mode and find medication and learn how to inject him.

“I wrote that song in the middle of him being really sick. It is about loving myself, and it’s also a love song to my highest form of consciousness and to some sort of God. But the seed of that song is about Mr. Peeps, the true love of my life.”

Kesha has been embroiled in a legal battle with her producer and record label boss Dr. Luke since 2014, having had her bid to get out of her contract on the grounds of sexual, physical and emotional abuse rejected in 2016, while the 49-year-old songwriter - whose real name is Lukasz Gottwalz - is set to have his defamation countersuit go to trial this summer, despite several appeals.

And the 'TikTok' hitmaker admitted her legal woes have left her struggling to "speak freely".

She said: “I feel as if there has been an implied gag order for a very long time now.

“With my ongoing litigation hanging over my head, I have not been able to speak freely because I know everything I say is scrutinised.”

Meanwhile, Kesha recalled thinking she was having a "mental breakdown" when she experienced a "scary spiritual awakening" during a guided meditation in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: “I had this really beautiful, scary, and intense spiritual awakening where it felt like I was talking to my highest self, or God, whatever word you want to say.

“I fully thought I was having a mental breakdown. I called my therapist and my doctor. They all were like, ‘Oh, you had a spiritual awakening. Yay! Good job.’ ”