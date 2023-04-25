Rumer Willis has given birth to a baby girl.

The 'House Bunny' actress and her partner Derek Richard Thomas welcomed daughter Louetta Isley into the world earlier this month and have shared a photo of the dark-haired tot with fans.

Showing off the sleeping newborn on Instagram, Rumer wrote: "Louetta Isley Thomas Willis [stars emoji]

"You are pure magic

"Born at home on Tuesday April 18th

"You are more than we ever dreamed of (sic)"

The 34-year-old actress celebrated her impending motherhood at a baby shower last month.

Rumer's mum Demi Moore was among the attendees along with her step-mum Emma Heming and sisters Tallulah, Scout, Evelyn and Mabel. Also present at the bash was 'Dancing With the Stars' pro Peta Murgatroyd, who is also expecting a baby this year.

Rumer's musician boyfriend Derek is said to have kept the guests entertained by playing the piano.

The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star told the New York Post newspaper' Page Six column: I feel such gratitude and joy to have been surrounded by so many people that I love."

However, Rumer's dad Bruce Willis was noticeably absent from the party, which came just weeks after the family went public with his frontotemporal dementia (FTD) diagnosis.

Rumer recently admitted she learned to stand up for herself more when she got pregnant.

Speaking to Peggy Rometo and Kimberly Van Der Beek on their 'Bathroom Chronicles' podcast, she said: "It's made me upgrade so fast, like things where I used to have such a nature to be people pleasing or to not stand up for myself for little things that then would kind of get under my skin.

"I would say literally, maybe even a week after I got pregnant, all of a sudden, it was like, no, no, that's not going to work for me anymore.

"This is what I need to do to reorient this and speak up for myself. It was like a new equation and a new puzzle all of a sudden downloaded.

"And I had a different operating system."