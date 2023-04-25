John Stamos had Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen fired from 'Full House' because he "couldn't deal" with them.

The twins were jointly cast as Michelle Tanner on the sitcom when they were just nine months old and their 59-year-old former co-star has recalled how much he struggled working with the infants on the show's pilot episode because they wouldn't stop "screaming", so he insisted they were replaced.

Asked by his friend and former co-star Josh Peck about a report he had tried to get the sisters fired, John - who portrayed Jesse Katsopolis - said on the 'Good Guys' podcast: "I did it. I didn't 'try.'

John explained the incident occurred when his and Dave Coulier's characters, Jesse Katsopolis and Joey Gladstone, were looking after Michelle without her dad Danny (Bob Saget) around.

He recalled: "I think I was holding her under the armpits and Dave was holding her little feet and we take her in the kitchen and we hose her down.

"Put a fan on her, wrapped her up in paper towels, and she was screaming, both of them.

"They wanted to be anywhere else but there and so did I.

"They were 11 months old, God bless them. They kept switching them.

"I couldn't deal with it. I said, 'This is not gonna work, guys.' I screamed at them, 'Get rid of them. I can't work like this.' "

But after Mary-Kate and Ashley were dropped from the show, John quickly called to bring them back because of their "terrible" replacements.

He added: "So they got rid of them. They brought on these two red-headed kids.

"I'm sure their parents loved them and thought they were attractive. It had nothing to do with them being red-headed... but they weren't attractive.

"It was only a few days and I said, 'Bring the Olsens back! These kids are terrible.'"

The actor was then asked if the twins knew he tried to get them fired.

He quipped: "They do now."