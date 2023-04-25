Hailey Bieber is "so grateful" to have undergone successful heart surgery.

The 26-year-old model was hospitalised last year after suffering stroke-like symptoms, with scans showing a small blood clot in her brain caused by a Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and it was then discovered the clot travelled to her heart, so she later underwent a procedure to close the PFO (Patent Foramen Ovale.)

Hailey - who is married to Justin Bieber - has now reflected on life a year after she had the operation.

Sharing a photo of herself in hospital, she wrote on her Instagram story: "This time last year I had a procedure to close a hole I had in my heart known as a PFO (Patent Foramen Ovale) Following having a transient stroke.

"So grateful to have found this and have it closed, and so grateful for my amazing doctors. A year later I'm feeling strong and healthy."

The Rhode founder admitted earlier this year she had "struggled with a little bit of PTSD" following her medical issues.

She told the 'Run-Through with Vogue' podcast: "I struggled with a lot of anxiety after [my health scare]. I struggled with a little bit of PTSD of just, like, the fear of maybe it was gonna happen again.

"It was just a feeling that I was, like, I never want to experience that ever again. It was so terrifying, so jarring, so discombobulating in every single way that you could imagine."

Last year, Hailey revealed via social media that she was hospitalised and treated for a blood clot in her brain.

The blonde beauty made a recovery within hours, but she was still shocked by what happened.

Speaking to her Instagram followers, Hailey shared: "Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me!"

The model also thanked her fans for the supportive messages they sent to her on social media.

She wrote: "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."