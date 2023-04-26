Hailee Steinfeld is "so grateful" Jeremy Renner is recovering from his snowplough accident.

The 26-year-old actress hailed her 'Hawkeye' co-star as a "fighter" following his devastating accident at his home in Nevada on New Year's Day (01.01.23) which saw Jeremy, 52, suffer blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Hailee said: "I'm so grateful that he's okay, and he has made a truly miraculous recovery.

"I just couldn't be more grateful that he's okay, and he's more than okay. He's such a fighter."

Jeremy suffered more than 30 broken bones and needed multiple surgeries after being run over by the snowplough as he tried to save his nephew as the vehicle headed for him.

He has been keeping fans up to date with his recovery after starting to workout again, while 'Pitch Perfect' star Hailee is in awe of the 'Avengers' actor.

She added: "I go back to thinking about how excited I was just to meet him and then I realised very quickly — I can't believe I'm going to admit this, but much like Kate Bishop is to Clint, I am that way with Jeremy.

"He is like the most inspiring, and not that I already didn't feel that way about him — I feel that way times a million. He's amazing."

Jeremy recently revealed his 10-year-old daughter Ava - who he has with ex-wife Sonni Pacheco - has left inspiring post-it notes all around his workout area.

He shared a clip of himself working out on his Instagram Story and then some photos featuring Ava's notes, alongside the caption: "My daughter inspires me… what inspires you?. She leaves me post-it notes all over to keep me going!! (sic)"

The 'Hawkeye' star recently admitted Ava had been the biggest driving force for his recovery.

Asked what had inspired him, he told E! News: "My daughter, for sure, number one. And then my family, and then my will.

"It's like, well, if I was going to go, I guess, it's one or the other.

"There's no alternative to like, 'Alright, I'm going to be living so, let's go really live and get it done.' So there's no alternative. I have to kind of do something."