Pete Davidson reportedly won't joke about Kim Kardashian when he hosts 'Saturday Night Live'.

The 'King of Staten Island' star left the comedy sketch show last May after eight years but is returning as a guest presenter on May 6.

However, the 29-year-old comic will be keeping the Kardashian off his lips when the cameras roll.

A source told the New York Post's Page Six column: “He’s being a gentleman."

The exes split in August 2022 after almost a year of dating, however, they have firmly "moved on".

The insider added: “That’s why she’s not mentioned in his stand-up."

Pete will also want to avoid getting on the wrong side of the 42-year-old SKIMS founder's ex-husband Kanye West, after a very one-sided spat the 45-year-old rapper had with Pete when he was dating the wife of his four children.

The source said: “[He’s respecting the fact] her team is so protective of her image and it was so volatile from Kanye’s side.”

What's more, the 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' star recently admitted he felt like a "f***ing loser" when 'SNL' poked fun at his love life.

The stand-up - who has dated a host of famous ladies, including Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, and Phoebe Dynevor - said on the 'Real Ones' podcast: "When your own show [pokes fun at you]. . . Then you’ve gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark and the show just made fun of you ... And you’re like, ‘I’m a f***ing loser, man.'"

And despite the nature of the show, to make fun of people, Pete - who famously kissed Kim on the show when they dressed up as Jasmin and Aladdin from the Disney classic - insists he owes everything to the late-night sketch show and creator Loren Michaels.

He said: “These are the people I’ve been with for almost a decade. I grew up in front of these people. They’ve watched me through the most difficult time in my life, and they’ve been there for me.

“And nobody ever showed more leeway and grace to me than [‘SNL’ creator] Lorne Michaels, and I owe my life to that guy, but it was f***ing confusing cause the nature of entertainment is the nature of this business. At the end of the day, that’s what it is. This was a really difficult thing to do. You feel small. You feel super insecure.”