'The Pope's Exorcist 2' is reportedly in development.

The horror blockbuster - which stars Russell Crowe as real life exorcist Father Gabriele Amorth - has so far made $52 million at the worldwide box office from an $18 million budget, and now Sony is pushing on with plans for a sequel.

As reported by Bloody Disgusting, Crowe is expected to return as Father Amorth, although no further details are available at the moment.

The 59-year-old actor recently admitted he "got caught up" in his new role as the chief exorcist for the Vatican in the horror flick and explained that taking on the role of a real person was just "perfect" for him as a movie star.

He told ScreenRant: "I did 'The Mummy' with Tom Cruise nine years ago. So, I did dabble a little bit in the genre, but what caught me up man was the reality and the truth of this guy's life.

"This is a real man, Father Gabriele Amorth, he had this incredible life with all these different experiences, but left behind 12 books that document his first person experience as the chief Exorcist for the Vatican.

"From an actor's perspective, to be handed a treasure chest like that was just perfect."

Crowe starred alongside 11-year-old Peter DeSouza-Feighoney in the movie and admitted his young co-star "scared" the adults on set with his performance.

He added: "I think Peter was fantastic. As a young actor, little boy, it's his first ever job. It was interesting to watch him develop, because he's obviously very nervous and stuff to start with.

"Over time, the course of production, I think he began to relish the days that he had the makeup on, and he was doing the extreme stuff, because of the sense of power he brought with him when he came onto the set.

"And he was scaring all the adults. Some days you'd be just dressed as the normal kid doing the scenes prior to possession, and I would notice you'd be a bit glum. And I would say to him, 'You okay? What's up?' And he'd say, 'I just prefer being the demon.' "