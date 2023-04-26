Katy Perry is "so grateful" to have been invited to sing at the upcoming coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The 38-year-old pop star - who is currently engaged to Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom and has two-year-old Daisy with him - is set to take to the stage on May 6 for the upcoming coronation in the grounds of Windsor Castle and explained how everything just "aligned" because she is already an ambassador for one of the monarch's charities.

She told ExtraTV: "It was very regal, it was like a cursive I have never seen. I loved it. It was so beautiful and it was so grateful to get the honour because actually I am an ambassador for the British Asian Trust, which primarily focuses on ending child trafficking which is a huge issue of our time and it just aligned with all my values. I'm also an ambassador for Unicef. And as a mother I know first hand these innocent children need help, they need to be helped. So I'm just going there as an ambassador and they asked me to sing and it all aligned.

Meanwhile, the 'I Kissed a Girl' hitmaker remained tight-lipped on what she will be performing on the big day but did share her excitement at being offered the chance to stay at Windsor Castle - which was one of the preferred homes of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth - and teased that she may be "posting" a lot on social media.

She added: "They said I was allowed to stay at Windsor Castle, which I'm really excited about. I might be posting a lot because I'm gonna be in a castle for real, this is wild!"

The 'Roar' songstress will be joined on the billing by the likes of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, 64, who will duet with 57-year-old Welsh opera icon Sir Bryn Terfel, with others including boy band Take That and Lionel Richie also set to take to the stage.