Idris Elba is adding to his S’ABLE Labs line.

The ‘Luther’ star debuted a three-step skincare line - a cleanser, toner and moisturiser - with his wife Sabrina, 34, last summer and is now adding an array of new products like perfumes, makeup and hair care.

The 50-year-old actor told the Sun’s Bizarre Showbiz column: “As an actor, my skin is always a conversation when I sit in the make-up chair.

“I didn’t really have a dialogue around skincare, but I picked up one.”

"I’ve not got much of a skincare routine but I will give Idris’s a try and let you know.

Sabrina - who hosts the Audible podcast ‘Coupledom’ with Idris - described getting the idea after considering the importance “wellness from the outside in” when it launched back in July.

She told Vogue: “It began during a conversation Idris and I had at a time in which we felt disconnected from our community. It opened up the idea of well-being and self-care that we hadn’t really thought of before – looking at wellness from the outside in, in terms of your community and who’s around you. That’s when it clicked.”

The Arcadia model also revealed that “Sable is actually ‘Elbas’ backwards.”

She continued: “Idris is sweet – he thinks of all these things.

“We realised quickly that there was no one doing it in the wellness space that looked like, spoke like or felt like us – there was no representation for people of colour who wanted to be into wellness and fit in. Plus everything was gender-focused – I’d have conversations with my husband on products he didn’t think he could use [due to them being aimed at women], but could.”