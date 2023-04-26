Amazon UK workers are on the edge of securing union recognition.

The GMB union believe they have recruited enough people to their chapter at the Coventry warehouse of the e-retailer that would legally make Jeff Bezos-founded company accept their authority and have written to Amazon expressing this.

The online giant has said it “respects its employees' rights to choose to join or not join a labour union".

GMB - who believe they are on the precipice of a significant move ten years in the making - acknowledged that creating a union was “never straightforward” as they give Amazon their ten days to respond.

Amanda Gearing, a union senior organiser told BBC Radio 4’s Today: "There is a full process in place to try and prevent the GMB from forming, but we have the numbers now and Amazon will go out of their way to flood that warehouse with more workers so the numbers are different."

In response, Amazon - who have an estimated 1,300 people working at the West Midlands site - highlighted their regular pay reviews and how hourly wages began at £11.

A rep said: "Over the past seven months, our minimum pay has risen by 10 per cent and by more than 37 per cent since 2018.”

Darren Westwood, who works at the site, called the move to form a union "fantastic".

He continued: "It's just so exciting because we've taken on one of the biggest companies in the world and won."

If Amazon does not recognise the union, the Central Arbitration Committee could be called in and potentially automatically give full status.