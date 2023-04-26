NewsJeans’ Haerin named a Dior ambassador

2023/04/26 12:15 (BST)

NewsJeans’ Haerin has been named a Dior model.

The girl group star, 16- who graces the cover of the May issue of Vogue Korea - will front international campaigns for the French fashion house’s accessory line Dior Jewelry and Korea-wide adverts for Dior Fashion and Dior Beauty, joining other K-pop stars like BTS’ Jimin, BLACKPINK’S Jisoo and ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo.

Dior told Women’s Wear Daily: “This is an opportunity to celebrate the privileged ties binding more than ever the NewJeans singer and Dior. Between elegance and audacity, a unique friendship in the name of creativity.”

NewsJeans - which also consists of Hanni, Minji, Danielle, and Hyein - offered their congratulations to Haerin as she becomes the last member to sign with a major fashion label.

They wrote on their official Instagram: “Dior’s Newest Jewelry Ambassador and Fashion, Beauty House Ambassador [white heart emoji] Haerin.”

In February, Hanni - who already has a worldwide deal with Gucci - snagged a contract with Armani Beauty as a global make-up ambassador after gaining the attention of the founder, Giorgio Armani.

Of the new signing, he said: “Hanni is a very young artist with a great expressive power and an irresistible and captivating individuality: a contrast that I find interesting.

“She has personality, which for me is the most fascinating trait, always.”

