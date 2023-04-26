Roughly seven per cent of compatible devices didn’t get the UK government’s emergency alert.

On Sunday 23 April, a test of the new scheme to warn the population about potential dangers - such as floods or terrorist attacks - went live but a small portion of phones did not receive it as planned.

Despite this, the Cabinet Office deemed it “a successful test” and matched up with “international best practice”.

They reported that there were “no current plans” for any more drills but that could be later in the future.

The data around devices that did not get the test include phones that were set to aeroplane mode and people who have chosen to get alerts.

Oliver Dowden, the Cabinet Office minister told Parliament that they viewed the test as a “critical step forward” in the UK’s plan to react to emergency situations.

He also said that the alert was scheduled to just after 14.29 BST as a way to “minimise disruption” to things set to go ahead at 15.00 BST.

"As intended, the broadcast continued until 15:21, when the Cabinet Office issued the instruction for networks to stop transmitting.”

He added that he was working with the mobile network Three after they dealt with problems with showing various messages.

Oliver told the chamber: "One mobile network provider, Three UK, experienced an issue with supporting multiple messages. This led to some Three customers failing to receive the emergency alert."

The deputy prime minister also attributed a “small autocorrect” after the Welsh language version contained translation mistakes.