Sony's Shuhei Yoshida has revealed PlayStation "cancel so many games".

The Japanese businessman has been a key member of the PlayStation brand since its original concept in the 90s, and he admits loads of games "fail" and end up in the trash.

He told The Guardian: “PlayStation embraces new ideas, and many of them fail. We do a prototype, we evaluate, we decide whether to spend more time and resources, or we just stop. We cancel so many games. I usually try to convince the developer that I’m trying to save them from getting stuck with this project … We tend to work with people who have very strong ideas, we love these people, so trying to change or stop their project is so hard.”

Yoshida also predicted that AI "could develop interesting animations and behaviours" for games in the future.

The head of the Independent Developer Initiative at Sony Interactive Entertainment was complimenting students' use of Midjourney – the AI art generator — to make a game, however, he is of the belief that while Artificial Intelligence can teach game developers, it won't replace them entirely, as he envisages "more beautiful things" are to come from humans.

He told the newspaper: "That is powerful, that a small number of young people can create an amazing-looking game.

“AI will change the nature of learning for game developers, but in the end development will be more efficient, and more beautiful things will be made by people."

He added: “People might not even need to learn programming anymore if they have learned how to use these tools of the future. The creativity is more important, the direction, how you envision what you want.”