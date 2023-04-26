The 'World of Warcraft' legacy reputation won't be here forever.

Although there are no plans to get rid of the reputation levels for each faction in the Blizzard RPG anytime soon, it's something the team are considering removing "in the future".

Streamer Dan ‘MrGM’ Carter asked the game's director Ion Hazzikostas if they are planning to make any changes to the reps system, to which he replied: “In the future, definitely.

“We definitely understand the pain point – a brand new class comes out, you want to play an Evoker, but that means leaving behind things that feel hard-won and tied to past characters. We know that doesn’t feel great.”

However, he insisted it's "not a priority" as they are keen to bring players new content.

He added: “In general, the direction we’ve been moving as a team is, y’know, tearing down those barriers between your characters and letting your accomplishments as a player stand for themselves.

“This is one of those remaining barriers, it’s one I do want us to get to, but it’s not a priority in the immediate short-term.”