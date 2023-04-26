Adele has declared the reason she’ll never become an EGOT winner is: “I f****** hate musicals.”

The ‘Chasing Pavements’ singer, 34, was handed an Emmy for her ‘Adele: One Night Only’ special, as well as 16 Grammys and a best original song Oscar for James Bond film theme ‘Skyfall’.

But she said on James Corden’s final ‘Carpool Karaoke’ segment about the reason she won’t add a Tony to the collection which would make her one of the world’s few artists to be an ‘EGOT’ (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony) winner: “(I’ve) always had the ‘EGO’… (but) I would never write a musical or anything like that because I f****** hate musicals.

“I f****** hate musicals. I don’t think I’ve ever said how much I f****** hate musicals.”

Tony’s are handed out for “excellence in live Broadway theatre” and have been given to the likes of ‘Hamilton’ and ‘The Producers’, and Adele added she “absolutely” respects the art of musicals.

But she said: “I just don’t need to hear everything in f****** song all the time. I also think the EGO suits me better.”

Adele also tearfully told during the ‘Carpool’ segment’ how outgoing ‘The Late Late Show’ host James, 44, helped her through the fallout from her divorce.

She finalised her split from charity boss Simon Konecki, 49, in March 2021, and said James’ most impactful help came when she went on a family holiday with him, his wife Julia Carey, 43, their three children, and the son she had with Simon, 10-year-old Angelo.

She said about how a verse in her song ‘I Drink Wine’ was inspired by the presenter’s help: “(It) was inspired by a conversation that you and I had, and it was the 4th of January, 2020 or something, and we'd been on vacation together with the kids... and we were on our way home and my mood had changed and it was like the first year that I felt like I had to hold myself accountable, for just being an adult, whereas the year before that I left Simon, you and Jules and the kids were so integral in looking after me and Angelo.”

Getting tearful, Adele – who is now dating 41-year-old sports agent Rich Paul – added: “You used to do it with humour as well, you used to be like, ‘Good luck with that one!’ with any sort of thing that I was pursuing, and you were always so, you were like an adult with me, you and Julia would always give me this advice.”