‘Evil Dead Rise’ - Film Review

It’s been 10 years since the last ‘Evil Dead’ film hit cinemas and at long last the Necronomicon Ex-Mortis (The Book of the Dead) is back on the big screen with Lee Cronin’s ‘Evil Dead Rise’.

The Film follows Beth (Lily Sullivan), a guitar technician who reunites with her estranged sister Ellie, (Alyssa Sutherland), and her three kids; Bridget (Garbrielle Echols), Danny (Morgan Davis) and Cassie (Nell Fisher). However, their reunion soon turns deadly once the kids discover the book of the dead.

‘Evil Dead Rise’ follows stylistically in the footsteps of the 2013 remake, by dropping the comedy the series is known for in favour of ramping up the fear factor, only this time to much more successful results.

Long-time ‘Evil Dead’ fans shouldn’t worry though as the film is produced by the original trilogy's director, Sam Raimi and star Bruce Campbell and their influence can still be felt throughout this frightening feature.

But what truly makes ‘Evil Dead Rise’ a triumph is the talents of writer/ director Lee Cronin.

Having proved himself an effective horror filmmaker with 2019’s ‘The Hole in The Ground’, Cronin outdoes himself here, crafting an incredibly visceral movie full of inventive gore and an intensity that doesn’t let up for a second.

But perhaps the crucial element to Cronin’s success is that he took his time in the first act to introduce us to our central characters so that we come to care for them once the deadites begin their assault.

Speaking of characters, ‘Evil Dead Rise’ also boasts a strong ensemble cast anchored by a stand out performance from Alyssa Sunderland as the possessed mother of three.

Sunderland commands a truly terrifying presence throughout the film, oscillating between creepily manipulative and intimidatingly animalistic seamlessly.

Tense, gory and most importantly, scary, ‘Evil Dead Rise’ is everything ‘Evil Dead’ fans have wanted and more.

Paying respect to what’s come before, whilst also carving an intriguing future for the series, let's hope we aren’t waiting another 10 years to see it in all its blood soaked glory.