Kelsea Ballerini has declared she thinks love is the "whole point of life" one year on from her divorce.

The 29-year-old country singer split from fellow musician Morgan Evans, 38, in 2022 after five years of marriage and admitted even though it can be "easy to put walls up" to avoid being hurt, she has managed to "stay soft" with herself in case love presents itself again.

She told this week's edition of PEOPLE: "The greatest gift you can give yourself is staying soft. It's really easy to put up walls and picket fences and barbed wire when a relationship doesn't go how you think it's going to because you don't want to get hurt again.

"A real gift you can give yourself is to stay soft because you never know when you're going to find it again. The whole point of life is love, and I'm a heart-first girly, we all know this.

"I've written about blissfully and blindly following my heart into the abyss my whole career. And I will continue to do that hopefully 'til the day I die."

The 'If You Go Down' singer added she is looking forward to spending her first summer in her new house and explained the idea of going home after promoting new EP 'Rolling Up the Welcome Mat' is allowing her to put her mind "at rest" and feel "comfortable in (her) own skin."

She said: "I haven't had a summer in my new house yet. I'm really excited to come off this crazy few months and feel hopefully really accomplished and be able to go home to my dog and my friends and just reset. That's making me feel comfortable in my skin.

"My soul, my heart, my mind and my body are finally at rest. When I'm happy, I feel beautiful.