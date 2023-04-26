Isla Fisher thinks it would be “unfair” to put her kids in the spotlight.

The ‘Wedding Crashers’ actress, 47, had children Olive, Elula and Montgomery in 2007, 2011 and 2015 respectively with her comedian husband Sacha Baron Cohen, 51, but the pair have never shared images of their brood on social media, as Isla thinks public exposure would rob their offspring of a carefree childhood by making them “self-conscious”.

She told ITV’s ‘Lorraine’ show about her insistence on keeping their lives out of the public gaze: “(It would be) unfair on them (if I didn’t)!

“Kids deserve a normal childhood. I want them to be outdoors and play and run around – not feel self-conscious.

Isla has also told Marie Claire Australia about her desire for privacy: “Motherhood is actually my favourite topic – but I keep it private.

“I think all parents are trying to protect their kids, especially in the social media age.

“I want our children to have a normal childhood – being able to play outside without pressure or scrutiny.

“All kids have the right to just be kids, and I would never sell a film or magazine by speaking about (my own.)”

Even though she doesn’t share images of her kids, children’s book author Isla has revealed she uses bedtime stories to try and teach them something about life.

She told Australian Women’s Weekly: “One of the perks of being an actor is that you have a bunch of silly voices in your back pocket to whip out at bedtime.

“I think reading books and telling stories are great ways to connect with your children and there's often a teachable lesson that leads to interesting discussions.

“If somebody is having a problem at school, or if there's a snack that somebody doesn't like, I'll tailor the bedtime story a little bit to align with whatever's going on.

“There’s often a teachable lesson that leads to interesting discussions.

“If somebody is having a problem at school or something, I’ll tailor the bedtime story a little bit to align with whatever’s going on.”