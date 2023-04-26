Keke Palmer has been on a "personal journey" with her post-pregnancy figure.

The 29-year-old actress gave birth to her son Leodis in February, and Keke admits that she initially struggled with her post-pregnancy body.

She told PEOPLE: "I've gone on my own personal journey with how I feel about my physical appearance. And I think the main thing I've learned through my experience is to do what makes me feel happy.

"If I feel like I need to hold it back and I need to do a little bit more work, or [if] I want to feel better about myself, I just do it."

Keke insisted that moms should ignore the pressure to "bounce back".

She explained: "There's always this thing of, 'How'd they do it?' And I think for me, the main thing I would say to any new mom is do what you can when you can, whatever it is that makes you feel good.

"If it's important to you, then hell yeah put in the work miss girl. Get you whatever diet you want to do or whatever workout regimen that works for you. And if that's not what you're worried about, then don't worry about it."

The 'Nope' actress also encouraged first-time moms to ignore the example set by celebrities.

She said: "Anytime you see a celebrity doing a snap back or whatever like that, it's part of the damn gig.

"A part of our jobs is to look good and to look the part. So don't think it's this thing where it's like, 'We doing it because we got it like that.' No, the job is on the line. If we want the checks to get signed, we got to be what we got to be."