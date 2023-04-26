Nick and Vanessa Lachey are set to keep their jobs on 'Love Is Blind'.

The 49-year-old singer and Vanessa, 42, co-host the hit Netflix show, and in spite of recent criticism, they're poised to retain their roles.

Fans of the show recently launched a petition to have them removed as the co-hosts. But Netflix intend to retain their services and the loved-up couple - who tied the knot in 2011 - have no intention of standing down, according to 'Entertainment Tonight'.

The Change.org petition was signed by more than 40,000 fans, many of whom have been critical of the celebrity duo for their behaviour during the season four reunion special.

Vanessa, for instance, came under fire for asking the couples when they planned to have children.

Paul Peden, who starred on the show, actually discussed the issue during a recent interview with 'Entertainment Tonight'.

He said: "I was like, 'F***, man.' They kept drilling, drilling it down on me.

"I think I said my piece. I think Vanessa might have had a little bit of personal bias in that scenario or at least I kind of detected that. I don't know. But that's just my assumption based on how she continued to drill into it after I gave my full rationale for why I felt the way that I did."

Meanwhile, Natalie Lee - who also appeared on the Netflix show - recently suggested that the criticism was too harsh.

Natalie said on the 'Out of the Pods' podcast: "They played this role of mentors to us, providing advice as we were making our decision to say 'I do' or 'I don't' on our wedding day. I also agree with the criticism, but I also think it's unfair as well with how much backlash she's getting. It feels like a dog pile."