Kelly Clarkson is among the nominees for the Daytime Emmy Awards.
The 41-year-old pop star has hosted 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' since 2019, and the programme has been nominated for 11 gongs in total, including a nomination for Kelly herself.
The show is among the contenders for the Daytime Talk Series award alongside 'The Drew Barrymore Show', 'The Jennifer Hudson Show, 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', and 'Today with Hoda and Jenna', while Kelly is in the running for the Daytime Talk Series Host award.
Elsewhere, ABC's 'General Hospital' leads the list of nominees, with 19 nods in total.
The long-running TV series has been nominated for the Daytime Drama Series, Directing Team For a Daytime Drama Series and Casting awards.
What's more, Nicholas Chavez, Chad Duel, Robert Gossett, and Jon Lindstrom are all among the nominees for the Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series gong, while Eden McCoy - who plays Josslyn Jacks - has been nominated for the Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series award.
Elsewhere, CBS' 'The Bold and the Beautiful' has 14 nominations, followed by 'The Young and the Restless' with 13 and 'Days of Our Lives', the long-running soap, with 11.
Meanwhile, 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' - which launched in 2022 - is also among the nominees.
The daytime talk show - which is hosted by the award-winning music star - has six nominations in total, including one in the Hairstyling and Make-up category.
'The Drew Barrymore Show' has also received six nominations.
The talk show is hosted by the Hollywood actress and has received multiple nominations for the upcoming awards ceremony, including one for Drew herself.
The Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on June 16 at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.
Select list of Daytime Emmy Award nominees:
Daytime Drama Series:
The Bay, Popstar! TV
The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock
General Hospital, ABC
The Young and the Restless, CBS
Culinary Series:
Family Dinner, Magnolia Network
Jose Andres and Family in Spain, Discovery+
Martha Cooks, Roku
Roadfood: Discovering America One Dish at a Time, GBH
Selena + Chef, HBO Max
Legal/Courtroom Programme:
Caught in Providence
Hot Bench
Judge Steve Harvey, ABC
Judy Justice, Freevee
The People’s Court
Travel, Adventure and Nature Programme:
Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Netflix
Guy's All-American Road Trip, Food Network
The Hidden Lives of Pets, Netflix
Island of the Sea Wolves, Netflix
Reel Destinations, Focus Features
Wild Babies, Netflix
Instructional/How-To Programme:
Amanda Gorman Teaches Writing and Performing Poetry, MasterClass
Fixer Upper: The Castle, Magnolia Network
Idea House: Mountain Modern, Roku
Instant Dream Home, Netflix
Martha Gardens, Roku
Lifestyle Programme:
Eat This With Yara, AJ+
For the Love of Kitchens, Magnolia Network
George to the Rescue, NBC
Life After Death with Tyler Henry, Netflix
Mind Your Manners, Netflix
The Established Home, Magnolia Network
Daytime Talk Series:
The Drew Barrymore Show
The Jennifer Hudson Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live with Kelly and Ryan
Today with Hoda and Jenna, NBC
Entertainment News Series:
Access Hollywood
E! News, E! Entertainment
Entertainment Tonight
Extra
Inside Edition
Daytime Special:
96th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day, NBC
All Boys Aren't Blue, Amazon Prime Video
Behind The Table: A View Reunion, Hulu
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day, ABC
Extra: Cheslie Kryst 1991-2022
The House that Norm Built, PBS I Roku
Recipe for Change: Standing up to Anti-Semitism, YouTube Originals
Short-Form Programme:
Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond, WORLD Channel
Dressed, Focus Features
Finding Pause, Healthline
Handmade, Youtube
My Mark featuring Marcus Samuelsson, Conde Nast I Bon Appetit
Ready Jet Cook, Food Network
Promotional Announcement:
Access Hollywood ("Tow Yard")
The Drew Barrymore Show ("Drew's Got the Beat")
The Jennifer Hudson Show ("EGOT, Hope, and Joy, and Magic")
Sherri! ("Sherri: Fun. Joy. Laughter.")
Tamron Hall ("Women Reclaiming Their Power: Michelle Branch Angela Simmons")
Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress:
Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital, ABC
Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor:
Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress:
Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson, General Hospital, ABC
Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock
Brook Kerr as Dr. Portia Robinson, General Hospital, ABC
Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital, ABC
Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor:
Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital, ABC
Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC
Daniel Feuerriegel as EJ DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock
Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital, ABC
Jon Lindstrom as Dr. Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital, ABC
Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series:
Cary Christopher as Thomas DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock
Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin, Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock
Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital, ABC
Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series:
Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Beyond Salem, NBC | Peacock
Cassandra Creech as Dr. Grace Buckingham, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS
Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital, ABC
Robert Newman as Ashland Locke, The Young and the Restless, CBS
Kevin Spirtas as Dr. Craig Wesley, Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock
Culinary Host:
Kardea Brown, Delicious Miss Brown, Food Network
Ina Garten, Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Food Network
Guy Fieri, Guy's Ranch, Kitchen Food Network
Emeril Lagasse, Emeril Cooks, Roku
Justin Sutherland, Taste the Culture, tbs I TNT I truTV
Andrew Zimmern, Family Dinner, Magnolia Network
Daytime Talk Series Host:
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan
Sherri Shepherd, Sherri!
Daytime Programme Host:
Danielle Brooks, Instant Dream Home, Netflix
Mike Corey, Uncharted Adventure, The Weather Channel
Zac Efron, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Netflix
Kevin O'Connor, This Old House, PBS I Roku
Martha Stewart, Martha Gardens, Roku