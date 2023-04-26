Kelly Clarkson is among the nominees for the Daytime Emmy Awards.

The 41-year-old pop star has hosted 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' since 2019, and the programme has been nominated for 11 gongs in total, including a nomination for Kelly herself.

The show is among the contenders for the Daytime Talk Series award alongside 'The Drew Barrymore Show', 'The Jennifer Hudson Show, 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', and 'Today with Hoda and Jenna', while Kelly is in the running for the Daytime Talk Series Host award.

Elsewhere, ABC's 'General Hospital' leads the list of nominees, with 19 nods in total.

The long-running TV series has been nominated for the Daytime Drama Series, Directing Team For a Daytime Drama Series and Casting awards.

What's more, Nicholas Chavez, Chad Duel, Robert Gossett, and Jon Lindstrom are all among the nominees for the Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series gong, while Eden McCoy - who plays Josslyn Jacks - has been nominated for the Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series award.

Elsewhere, CBS' 'The Bold and the Beautiful' has 14 nominations, followed by 'The Young and the Restless' with 13 and 'Days of Our Lives', the long-running soap, with 11.

Meanwhile, 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' - which launched in 2022 - is also among the nominees.

The daytime talk show - which is hosted by the award-winning music star - has six nominations in total, including one in the Hairstyling and Make-up category.

'The Drew Barrymore Show' has also received six nominations.

The talk show is hosted by the Hollywood actress and has received multiple nominations for the upcoming awards ceremony, including one for Drew herself.

The Daytime Emmy Awards will be held on June 16 at the Westin Bonaventure Hotel in Los Angeles.

Select list of Daytime Emmy Award nominees:

Daytime Drama Series:

The Bay, Popstar! TV

The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock

General Hospital, ABC

The Young and the Restless, CBS

Culinary Series:

Family Dinner, Magnolia Network

Jose Andres and Family in Spain, Discovery+

Martha Cooks, Roku

Roadfood: Discovering America One Dish at a Time, GBH

Selena + Chef, HBO Max

Legal/Courtroom Programme:

Caught in Providence

Hot Bench

Judge Steve Harvey, ABC

Judy Justice, Freevee

The People’s Court

Travel, Adventure and Nature Programme:

Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Netflix

Guy's All-American Road Trip, Food Network

The Hidden Lives of Pets, Netflix

Island of the Sea Wolves, Netflix

Reel Destinations, Focus Features

Wild Babies, Netflix

Instructional/How-To Programme:

Amanda Gorman Teaches Writing and Performing Poetry, MasterClass

Fixer Upper: The Castle, Magnolia Network

Idea House: Mountain Modern, Roku

Instant Dream Home, Netflix

Martha Gardens, Roku

Lifestyle Programme:

Eat This With Yara, AJ+

For the Love of Kitchens, Magnolia Network

George to the Rescue, NBC

Life After Death with Tyler Henry, Netflix

Mind Your Manners, Netflix

The Established Home, Magnolia Network

Daytime Talk Series:

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Jennifer Hudson Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Live with Kelly and Ryan

Today with Hoda and Jenna, NBC

Entertainment News Series:

Access Hollywood

E! News, E! Entertainment

Entertainment Tonight

Extra

Inside Edition

Daytime Special:

96th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day, NBC

All Boys Aren't Blue, Amazon Prime Video

Behind The Table: A View Reunion, Hulu

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day, ABC

Extra: Cheslie Kryst 1991-2022

The House that Norm Built, PBS I Roku

Recipe for Change: Standing up to Anti-Semitism, YouTube Originals

Short-Form Programme:

Asian American Stories of Resilience and Beyond, WORLD Channel

Dressed, Focus Features

Finding Pause, Healthline

Handmade, Youtube

My Mark featuring Marcus Samuelsson, Conde Nast I Bon Appetit

Ready Jet Cook, Food Network

Promotional Announcement:

Access Hollywood ("Tow Yard")

The Drew Barrymore Show ("Drew's Got the Beat")

The Jennifer Hudson Show ("EGOT, Hope, and Joy, and Magic")

Sherri! ("Sherri: Fun. Joy. Laughter.")

Tamron Hall ("Women Reclaiming Their Power: Michelle Branch Angela Simmons")

Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress:

Sharon Case as Sharon Newman, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Melissa Claire Egan as Chelsea Lawson, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital, ABC

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood as Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis Summers, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Lead Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor:

Maurice Benard as Sonny Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC

Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Billy Flynn as Chad DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actress:

Krista Allen as Dr. Taylor Hayes, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Sonya Eddy as Epiphany Johnson, General Hospital, ABC

Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock

Brook Kerr as Dr. Portia Robinson, General Hospital, ABC

Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital, ABC

Supporting Performance in a Daytime Drama Series: Actor:

Nicholas Chavez as Spencer Cassadine, General Hospital, ABC

Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos, General Hospital, ABC

Daniel Feuerriegel as EJ DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock

Robert Gossett as Marshall Ashford, General Hospital, ABC

Jon Lindstrom as Dr. Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital, ABC

Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama Series:

Cary Christopher as Thomas DiMera, Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock

Victoria Grace as Wendy Shin, Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock

Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital, ABC

Henry Joseph Samiri as Douglas Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Guest Performance in a Daytime Drama Series:

Steve Burton as Harris Michaels, Beyond Salem, NBC | Peacock

Cassandra Creech as Dr. Grace Buckingham, The Bold and the Beautiful, CBS

Alley Mills as Heather Webber, General Hospital, ABC

Robert Newman as Ashland Locke, The Young and the Restless, CBS

Kevin Spirtas as Dr. Craig Wesley, Days of Our Lives, NBC | Peacock

Culinary Host:

Kardea Brown, Delicious Miss Brown, Food Network

Ina Garten, Be My Guest with Ina Garten, Food Network

Guy Fieri, Guy's Ranch, Kitchen Food Network

Emeril Lagasse, Emeril Cooks, Roku

Justin Sutherland, Taste the Culture, tbs I TNT I truTV

Andrew Zimmern, Family Dinner, Magnolia Network

Daytime Talk Series Host:

Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show

Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show

Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan

Sherri Shepherd, Sherri!

Daytime Programme Host:

Danielle Brooks, Instant Dream Home, Netflix

Mike Corey, Uncharted Adventure, The Weather Channel

Zac Efron, Down to Earth with Zac Efron, Netflix

Kevin O'Connor, This Old House, PBS I Roku

Martha Stewart, Martha Gardens, Roku