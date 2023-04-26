Madison Beer was putting up a "facade" before she tried to take her own life.

The 24-year-old star actually believed her suicidal thoughts were "normal" at one point in time.

Madison said on 'The Drew Barrymore Show': "I got to the point that things caught up with me that I had never acknowledged, I never wanted to face.

"I feel like I was sort of putting on this facade and living this role I had been assigned for so long and it all caught up to me one day and then one day turned into weeks and months and, honestly, I feel like it was at least year that I was always in this sort of, like, suicidal ideation mindset."

Madison confessed to being overwhelmed by outside pressures at the time.

She shared: "It felt very normal to me to think about that at the end of every day, and then that wasn’t until I ended up actually making an attempt. It was, thankfully, obviously unsuccessful.

"I don’t know, it just all became too much and that’s when I also decided, 'OK, clearly there’s something more for me to live for.' I wasn't successful and I want to do something with that. I want to be able to say I made the choice to live and, what am I gonna do now? What does that mean?"

Earlier this month, Madison revealed she feels "grateful" to have survived two suicide attempts.

The singer told the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast: "I did attempt twice and I'm really grateful that I was obviously unsuccessful. But I think people need to understand that it's really serious and not something to joke about.

"My life was almost over. I almost died. I almost was dead because of all of this. And it's a lot to comprehend. It's a lot for me to think about."