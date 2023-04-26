Jessie Ware has "self-loathed and apologised for [herself] for far too long".

The 38-year-old singer has revealed that she now regrets feeling so insecure at the start of her career.

Jessie - who released her debut album, 'Devotion', in 2012 - told The Independent: "I didn’t think I was very good. And I’m sad about that now. I didn’t think I was deserving of attention and acclaim. It really irked me.

"I’d seen people around me have their careers taken away in an instant and I felt like I’d [experienced] quite smooth-sailing.

"I self-loathed and apologised for myself for far too long."

Jessie recognises that she's "never been a struggling artist".

She continued: "I’ve never wanted people to think I’ve had a tough time in the industry. I’m making celebratory music that’s meant to be enjoyed. And that’s not that complicated. I’m not that complicated."

Jessie has developed a strong fanbase among the LGBTQ community over the years.

But the singer is still trying to work out how she should use her platform.

She explained: "I’m still learning how to use my allyship.

"I mean, yes, I create music and it’s enjoyed and I feel protective of the LGBTQ community, but I’m sure there’s more I could be doing. It’s kind of a beautiful new relationship."

Jessie recognises that she has a "responsibility" to the LGBTQ community.

The London-born star - who will release her new album, 'That! Feels Good!', later this month - reflected: "I don’t ever want it to feel performative.

"I’m trying to do my bit, but first and foremost it’s music that I’m giving, then learning and listening. But I’m sure there’s a lot more that I’ll do. I know my responsibility."