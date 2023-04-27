Ryan Seacrest thinks Mark Consuelos is "doing great" on 'Live'.

The 48-year-old star has been replaced by Mark on the long-running TV show, and Ryan has confessed to being a fan of the show's new co-host.

Ryan - who co-hosted the show with Kelly Ripa, Mark's wife, for six years - told E! News: "I've been watching Kelly and Mark and they're doing great. I hope to see them and hang out soon in the 'wild' as Kelly would say."

Ryan is enjoying life since leaving the show - but he still misses his former co-host.

He shared: "It's nice to not have to get on an airplane in 20 minutes to get back. I miss Kelly, I love her so much."

Despite this, Mark suggested he could return to daytime TV one day.

Asked about the possibility, he replied: "Not tomorrow, but I would never say never."

In February, Ryan took to social media to explain his decision to quit the show.

The TV star also heaped praise on Kelly.

He wrote on Instagram: "When I signed on to host Live in 2017 it was meant to be for 3 years, but I loved the job and working with Kelly so much that I extended my time and last year I made the decision to stay on for one more final season.

"I’ve been grateful to be able to share a cup of coffee with our viewers everyday, one of the best parts of the gig.

"I’ll be transitioning out of Live this Spring to shoot the 21st season of American Idol in LA, continue my radio show on KIIS-FM and Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin Eve, and focus my summer on opening three more Ryan Seacrest Foundation Studios in pediatric hospitals across the country. (sic)"