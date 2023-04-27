James Corden feels "immensely proud" of his 'Carpool Karaoke' with Sir Paul McCartney.

The 44-year-old TV star is preparing to leave 'The Late Late Show' after eight years, and James has revealed that shooting the segment in Liverpool with the Beatles icon remains one of his proudest moments.

He told PEOPLE: "It was more emotional than I thought it was going to be.

"To drive around Liverpool and go to his home that he hadn't been in since he walked out, since he left, it was so nostalgic. I'm immensely proud of it."

James also loved shooting a 'Carpool Karaoke' segment with Adele in London.

He shared: "I've known her for a long time and I consider her a very, very dear friend of mine. Doing it in London was pretty special with her ... She's not an artist who does a lot of press and promos. She traditionally lets the music speak for itself, so we knew that that was a big thing for us."

James is set to move to London with his wife Julia and their three children.

The TV star - who has Charlotte, five, Carey, eight, and Max, 12, with his wife - previously explained the reasons behind his decision to quit 'The Late Late Show'.

He said on the show: "When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure. I never saw it as my final destination.

"I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there."