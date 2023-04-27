Russell Crowe has compared his 'Pope's Exorcist' payday to "group sex".

The 59-year-old actor plays real life exorcist Father Gabrielle Amorth in the new horror blockbuster - which has made $54 million at the box office from an $18 million budget - and he has admitted he was "amply taken care of" for his work.

Asked how much he made for the movie on 2Day FM's breakfast show, he quipped: "From a financial perspective, if you want specifics, I was amply taken care of, and if you want more specifics on the ongoing – there’s a kiss at every turn.

"I’ve been in the business for a long time, and one of the things that I've always made sure of is because I know the type of commitment I give to something, I like to get paid to work."

The hosts then asked him whether the "kiss at every turn" analogy was a peck or something more.

He laughed: "Oh my lord it's not like that at all because there are other people you share it with. So, it's more like group sex."

Meanwhile, Russell is thrilled by the response to the film as he admitted actors "never know if people will get" a character or not.

He added: "I am glad people are responding to it, they have seem to have fallen in love with the character and I was having a lot of fun playing the character, but you never know if people will get it or will you look like an idiot.

"So far, I have only heard positive ticks from people."

Russell recently revealed that shooting ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’ in Rome was actually the first time he had filmed in the city, despite starring as General Maximus Decimus Meridius in 2000 classic 'Gladiator'.

He told 'The Jonathan Ross Show': “The funny thing is, a lot of people assume I’ve done a lot of filming in Rome…

"We shot ‘the other gig’ [Gladiator] in London and then Morocco. “The ‘Colosseum’ for us was in Malta.

"This film was my first time ever shooting in the city of Rome.”