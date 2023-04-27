Joshua Jackson has admitted Jodie Turner-Smith "enjoys" watching his sex scenes.

The 44-year-old actor - who shares some steamy moments with Lizzy Caplan in Paramount+ series 'Fatal Attraction' - has revealed how his wife reacts to seeing him in intimate scenes on screen.

He told Variety: "Jodie is not fussed about my sex scenes. The sex scenes themselves, Jodie kind of enjoys them, actually.

"It’s a weird thing where she’s like a voyeur. So that works! If that’s your thing — excellent.”

Joshua also weighed in on making sure there was some authenticity to the scenes with Lizzy, noting he has some "pet peeves" when it comes to intimacy in movies and TV shows.

He explained: "One of my pet peeves is two characters have sex, and it’s the most amazing sex she’s ever had.

“She wakes up in the morning, and she pulls the sheet up over her breasts.

"I’ve never in my life had great sex with somebody and then have them be like, ‘But I don’t want you to see my nipples in the morning.’ ”

For the show - an adaptation of the 1987 movie starring Glenn Close and Michael Douglas - Josha and Lizzy had creator Alexandra Cunningham, director Silver Tree and intimacy coordinator Nicole Randall to guide them through the racy scenes, although the actors were both "very much on the same page".

Noting that they had "very explicit" conversations about the specifics of the scenes, Lizzy added: "We’ve both had experiences where you didn’t have that connection with your co-star, and it’s a bit soul-crushing.

"So we were very much on the same page.”

Meanwhile, Joshua - who explored infidelity in both 'Fatal Attraction' and 'The Affair' - recently suggested extra-marital affairs can be "forgiven".

He told Sunday Times Style magazine: "I think an affair can be forgiven. We’re all grown-ups. No one wants to be cheated on and there is massive repair to be done.

"Affairs aren’t about the partner, they’re about the person who has transgressed. It’s not purely about the sex. There’s a deeper violation.”