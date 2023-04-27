Lou Diamond Phillips stunned fans as he was unveiled on 'The Masked Singer'.

The 'Stand and Deliver' star was unmasked as Mantis on the Fox series during the season nine 'Battle of the Saved' episode, in which his character took on Medusa and Gargoyle in a bid to progress to the quarter-finals.

Speaking to the judges - Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Ken Jeong - after being unmasked, he said: "You know, you guys have had just wonderful, surprising, ridiculous guests, you know?

"I mean, Grammy winners and nominees down to surprising people like me that you don't necessarily expect.

"So it has been a joy. It has been a joy to be on this show."

But the judges didn't manage to guess correctly that Lou was behind the mask.

Robin thought it was acting legend Dennis Quaid, while Nicole guessed Steve Buscemi, Jenny went for Kevin Bacon, and Ken predicted Brendan Fraser was behind the Mantis mask.

Later in the show, Medusa overcame Gargoyle to advance to next week's quarter-finals.

Gargoyle was later unmasked as Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen.

The 30-year-old NFL star admitted he had been "way more nervous" performing on The Masked Singer than he has ever been on an American football field.

Judges Robin and Nicole had a strong inkling that Gargoyle could be an NFL player, guessing Keenan's fellow Chargers teammate Joey Bosa and former Seattle Seahawks player Marshawn Lynch respectively.

But Ken opted for actor Anthony Mackie and Jenny incorrectly guessed movie star Michael B. Jordan.

Medusa will now join California Roll, Macaw and UFO in next week's quarter-finals.