Angelina Jolie attended a state dinner with President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.

The 47-year-old actress - who has Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with ex-husband Brad Pitt - is known for her humanitarian work outside of acting and on Wednesday (26.04.023) was accompanied to the formal event at the White House in Washington by her eldest son in order to "celebrate the 70th anniversary of the US-ROK alliance", along with US First Lady Jill Biden and South Korean First Lady Kim Keon Hee.

A source told People magazine: "Asia-America relations are important to Angelina's family. She and the children have had close ties to the region, including South Korea, for many years.

"Maddox studied at Yonsei University in Seoul. Angelina has visited South Korea many times for her humanitarian and refugee advocacy over the past two decades, and as an artist. Angelina and Maddox are honored to attend this State Dinner."

The insider also revealed the 'Maleficient' star - who could be seen wearing a vintage Chanel jacket - also wore a dress that was made for her "many years ago" and completed the look with some of her personal jewellery.

Last month, it was reported that the meeting would see the two world leaders "highlight the importance" of the relationship between the US and the Republic of Korea and upon arrival at the event, the Bidens are said to have been presented with a Korean-style handcrafted table made out of mahogany wood and inlaid with historical White House wood.

A press release said at the time: "President Biden and President Yoon will highlight the importance and enduring strength of the ironclad US-ROK alliance as well as the United States' unwavering commitment to the ROK. The Presidents will discuss our shared resolve to deepen and broaden our political, economic, security and people-to-people ties."