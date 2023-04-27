Melissa McCarthy regrets sunbathing on a car with "baby oil and tinfoil" when she was younger.

The 52-year-old star has opened up on how her own beauty routine has evolved over the years and admitted she and her sister Margie took an unusual approach to tanning.

She told PEOPLE magazine: "As you get older, I do think you're a little more like, 'Oh, everything we've been told since grade school, was that true?'

"Maybe I shouldn't have laid on a car in Illinois with baby oil on. That's a true story. My sister [Margie] and I, who just, Irish, shouldn't have been laying out at all.

"And we're like, 'What if baby oil and tinfoil helps?' And we would lay on a car because we thought if it was hotter, we would tan better. We were raised on a farm. We weren't sophisticated."

Melissa insisted when it comes to her face, she takes a lot more care of herself.

She explained: "From here up [she motions above her neck] I feel like I'm really, I'm living it.

"Jams, jellies, serums, weird machines that I use like crazy for four months, and then I don't know where they are.

"And then it's here down that my skin could use some work. It's super hydrated and and then alligator. But I'm working on it, guys. This is my journey."

The mum-of-two - who has daughters Vivian, 15, and Georgette, 13, with husband Ben Falcone, 49 - admitted time to herself is hard to come by in such a busy household.

When it comes to her skincare, her approach can go one of two ways.

She said: "If I'm taking off my [makeup], I do all my good stuff and the hot towel and the whole thing.

"If I come like this [she points to her professionally made-up face], what you're seeing right now, this is how I go to bed [she crosses her arms over her chest].

"I go to bed like a corpse. I lie back, and I wake up the next morning and I'm like, 'Good for me. I can sleep and not move.' My makeup [artist] is like, 'Oh, that's not good. You should wash it all off.'

"I'm like, 'Look at what you did today. I can't do this.' So I sleep like an absolute corpse, and I wake up, and I go and look in the mirror, and it's like, 'That's a full lash, girl.' "